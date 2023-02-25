First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Announces Dividend of $3.20

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of FBAK stock opened at $230.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $731.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.30. First National Bank Alaska has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $271.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.62.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.11 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers its banking services to the industries, business, personal, wealth management, and also provides home loans. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin, Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

