First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,254 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,399 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.33% of First Republic Bank worth $78,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FRC opened at $120.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.98.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FRC. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.90.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

