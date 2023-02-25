FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV) Trading 0.3% Higher

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QLV – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.68. 9,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 19,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QLV. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 5,978.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund by 379.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $435,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares US Quality Low Volatility Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.