Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.61-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.94.

FND traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.00. 3,010,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $59.91 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 375,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 192,817 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $11,605,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Floor & Decor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,202,000 after purchasing an additional 128,096 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Floor & Decor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,967,000 after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth about $5,336,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

