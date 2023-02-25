Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $52.62.

Institutional Trading of Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.34 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,294,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after acquiring an additional 465,460 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.