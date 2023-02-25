Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 12.81%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Fox Factory updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

Fox Factory Stock Down 8.5 %

Fox Factory stock opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $131.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXF has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.25.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4,765.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 29,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Stories

