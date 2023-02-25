Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.670-$1.700 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Fox Factory also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.25.

Fox Factory Price Performance

FOXF traded down $10.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. 566,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,835. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $69.28 and a 1 year high of $131.72.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $34,350,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 483.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Fox Factory by 147.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after buying an additional 81,805 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

