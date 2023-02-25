Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-$400 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $388.57 million. Fox Factory also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-$5.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.25.

FOXF stock traded down $10.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.14. 566,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,835. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $131.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 167.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

