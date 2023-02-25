Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $167.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.11.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,014,271,000 after purchasing an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

