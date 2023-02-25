Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) PT Lowered to $158.00 at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $167.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.13% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.
FNV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.11.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.25. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $109.70 and a fifty-two week high of $169.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.69.
About Franco-Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
