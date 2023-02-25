freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FNTN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on freenet in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price objective on freenet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

freenet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FNTN opened at €23.64 ($25.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €21.99 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.24. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($35.02).

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

