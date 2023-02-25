Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

FDP stock opened at $31.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $31.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after purchasing an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

