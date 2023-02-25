Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 6.1 %
FYBR traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 4,328,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent
Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.