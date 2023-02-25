Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39, Briefing.com reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 6.1 %

FYBR traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. 4,328,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.61. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FYBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter worth approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.