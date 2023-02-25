Frontier (FRONT) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $22.45 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.00425467 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 66.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,480.85 or 0.28183737 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

