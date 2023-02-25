FY2022 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.32 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $66.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after buying an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865,804 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 4,926,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $222,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

