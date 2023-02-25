G999 (G999) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,416.69

G999 (G999) traded down 15.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $4,416.69 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00078592 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00056689 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001098 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000258 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

