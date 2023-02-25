GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Boosts Stake in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.43% of PFSweb worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFSW. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PFSweb by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,044,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in PFSweb by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,122,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 248,828 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PFSweb by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,246 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its position in PFSweb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 266,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in PFSweb by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 261,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
PFSweb Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PFSW stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.50. 52,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,929. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73. PFSweb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $13.20.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.
