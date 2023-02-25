GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Decreases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Fiserv by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 134,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 87,723 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fiserv by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,068,000 after purchasing an additional 364,111 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 28,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. 3,880,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,783. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $118.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

