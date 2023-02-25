GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 103,250 Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,196,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $775,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 207.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 120,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 81,075 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition by 41.0% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.0 %

SCRM traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.09. 25,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,329. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

