GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 236,350 Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 236,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 203,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1,280.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 414,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 384,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 51.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of SRG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 153,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,871. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.
Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.
