GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases Shares of 236,350 Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 236,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 203,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 29,572 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 1,280.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 414,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 384,284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 51.0% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the third quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Seritage Growth Properties news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 120,462 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,517,821.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,002,178.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 283,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $3,549,636.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,456,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,644. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SRG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 153,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,871. Seritage Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $534.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64.

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations.

