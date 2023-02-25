GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Sells 12,250 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 295,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,250 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up 1.7% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $13,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 265.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.27. The stock had a trading volume of 308,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $575.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.56%.

PNM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

