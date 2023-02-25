GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Takes Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 222,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.11% of 1Life Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ONEM. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,394,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $4,014,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $4,804,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEM remained flat at $16.47 during trading hours on Friday. 523,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,610,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 1Life Healthcare news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $92,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $347,242. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

