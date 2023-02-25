Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,082,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Halliburton worth $26,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 389.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,609,660 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $88,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,705 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter worth approximately $825,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 224,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $491,890.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,583.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,859,585.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $491,890.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,583.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

HAL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.99. 8,757,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.70. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

