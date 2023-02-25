Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 7,525 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.86% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $28,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,305,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,721,000 after buying an additional 474,125 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after purchasing an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 71,659 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $2,263,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $95.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Trading Down 1.9 %

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:MSGE traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.