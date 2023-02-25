Gabelli Funds LLC Increases Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $33,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.89. 11,207,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,438,455. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.80 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

