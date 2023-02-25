Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,214,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,613 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $163,840,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Flowserve by 532.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 649,035 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Flowserve during the second quarter valued at about $13,566,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 23.8% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,079,000 after buying an additional 396,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Flowserve Price Performance

NYSE FLS traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $34.93. 1,025,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,476. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.94%.

About Flowserve

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.