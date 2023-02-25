Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 25,200 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,200 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.15% of DuPont de Nemours worth $36,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,914,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,539. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $78.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day moving average of $64.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

