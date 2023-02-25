Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 34,489 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,336,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,489 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Liberty Global worth $38,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in Liberty Global in the second quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 33.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 318.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 164.2% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,655,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,466. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Global Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.