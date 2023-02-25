Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $30,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $290.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,851. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $299.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

