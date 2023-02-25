Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $30.13 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,302 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.00. 18,159,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,897,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.33.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

