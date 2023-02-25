Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $31.41 Million Holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 980,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 1.68% of St. Joe worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of JOE traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.53. The stock had a trading volume of 298,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,717. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $62.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

