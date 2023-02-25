Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $34.63 Million Stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,773,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,615 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 5.23% of Dril-Quip worth $34,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,627,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,783,000 after acquiring an additional 235,177 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,162,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after acquiring an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 790,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after acquiring an additional 24,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,424.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kyle Mcclure sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,424.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,604.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $142,604. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Dril-Quip stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.36. 150,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,044. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The firm has a market cap of $995.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

