Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,825 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 530,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Greif were worth $31,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 244.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 72,106 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 529.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter worth $643,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Greif Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GEF traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.14. The company had a trading volume of 122,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,420. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.93 per share, with a total value of $319,666.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,602 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,865.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

