Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Gamehost Stock Performance

GH stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,731. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57.

About Gamehost

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. The company operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. Its gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games and government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services; and hotel activities comprise the operation of full and limited service hotels, and the provision of banquet and convention services.

