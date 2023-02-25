Gamehost Inc. (GH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on March 15th

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 10th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Gamehost Stock Performance
GH stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,731. The stock has a market capitalization of C$179.42 million, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.02, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.94. Gamehost has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.57.
About Gamehost
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Gamehost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamehost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.