GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $100.43

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 100.43 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 94.42 ($1.14). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.15), with a volume of 827,389 shares changing hands.

GCP Infrastructure Investments Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.30. The company has a current ratio of 148.50, a quick ratio of 131.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82. The firm has a market cap of £834.37 million, a PE ratio of 589.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

GCP Infrastructure Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s payout ratio is currently 4,375.00%.

Insider Activity at GCP Infrastructure Investments

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Alex Yew bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,700 ($11,681.12). Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.