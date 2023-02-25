Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15, Briefing.com reports. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $714.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of GEL opened at $11.58 on Friday. Genesis Energy has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesis Energy

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

