Genesis Vision Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $838,536.89 and approximately $51.37 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000817 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

