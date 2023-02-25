Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $51.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GBCI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $47.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.47. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

