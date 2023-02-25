Glazer Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) by 406.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,601 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.63% of ACE Convergence Acquisition worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ACE Convergence Acquisition by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,680,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 447,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares in the last quarter. 41.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACEV opened at $1.30 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Profile

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the IT infrastructure software and semiconductor sectors.

