Glazer Capital LLC Buys 5,771 Shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLAI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in McLaren Technology Acquisition by 0.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McLaren Technology Acquisition alerts:

McLaren Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MLAI stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Company Profile

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McLaren Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.