Glazer Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stake in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in AP Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:APCA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in AP Acquisition were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AP Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,974,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

AP Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of AP Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. AP Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.26.

AP Acquisition Company Profile

AP Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the de-carbonization/renewable energy sectors with a focus in Japan/Asia (excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau) and European markets.

