Glazer Capital LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,312 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCTS. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,538,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter valued at about $3,479,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 64.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 650,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 255,900 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $2,477,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

