Glazer Capital LLC Has $539,000 Stock Position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,131 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRTL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter worth $486,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $559,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

NYSE:TRTL opened at $10.15 on Friday. TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

About TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III

TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:TRTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TortoiseEcofin Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.