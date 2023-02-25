Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stake in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFAC – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of RF Acquisition worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,556,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,608,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $403,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RFAC stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. RF Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

RF Acquisition Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

