Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stake in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.65% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter worth $834,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 312,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,643 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGII opened at $10.20 on Friday. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Company Profile

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

