Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,967,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,635,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,065,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 854,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTOC opened at $10.13 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

Pine Technology Acquisition Profile

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.