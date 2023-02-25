Glazer Capital LLC Reduces Stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC)

Glazer Capital LLC reduced its stake in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Rating) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299,155 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.46% of DiamondHead worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondHead during the 3rd quarter worth $434,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of DiamondHead by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DHHC opened at $10.09 on Friday. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.97.

In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at $10,975,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $10,090,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David T. Hamamoto bought 87,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $885,336.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

