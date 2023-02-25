Glazer Capital LLC Sells 1,852 Shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp (NASDAQ:ADAL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.24% of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADAL. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,230,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,441,000 after purchasing an additional 330,537 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,224,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,119 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I by 268.1% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 276,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 201,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I in the 1st quarter worth about $697,000. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Anthemis Digital Acquisitions I Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts in the areas of digital financial services or modern financial technology.

