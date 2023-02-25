Glazer Capital LLC Sells 44,301 Shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. (NYSE:YTPG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,301 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of TPG Pace Beneficial II worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YTPG. CSS LLC IL increased its position in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 1,845.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 629,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 597,077 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,798,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 876.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 332,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 298,061 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,679,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in TPG Pace Beneficial II by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 502,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 252,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of YTPG opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.84. TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

TPG Pace Beneficial II Profile

TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace VI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Beneficial II Corp.

