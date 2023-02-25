Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR) Trading Up 1%

Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.71.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Metaverse ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:VR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 12.73% of Global X Metaverse ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

