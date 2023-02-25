Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of GL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 373,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,203. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Globe Life will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,073 shares of company stock worth $4,544,050. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

