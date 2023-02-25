Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
Globe Life has raised its dividend by an average of 34.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Globe Life has a payout ratio of 7.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $11.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
Globe Life Price Performance
Shares of GL traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.03. The stock had a trading volume of 373,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,203. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.82. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.42 and its 200 day moving average is $112.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.57.
Insider Transactions at Globe Life
In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,073 shares of company stock worth $4,544,050. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.
About Globe Life
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
